One person dead after Mountain Parkway crash

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***

Wolfe County coroner confirmed to WYMT that at least one person is dead after a crash in Wolfe County.

The name of the person has not been released.

A portion of the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County is closed after a crash, said officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The road is closed near milepost 49.

Officials say they do not know how long the road will be closed.

This is a developing story.

