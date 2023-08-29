Loved ones hold benefit concert for Madison County golf cart crash victim

Family and friends hold a benefit concert for Austin Short.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Family and friends honor a man killed in a golf cart crash in Madison County last week.

“We’re going to celebrate Austin’s life tonight, y’all, the way he’d want.”

Friends said if 23-year-old Austin Short was here, “He’d be tapping his foot and singing.”

But Monday night, Austin’s friends and family will have to try and enjoy this night without him.

“If we can shine a little light in the darkness, that’s our main goal. We’ve got all these musicians up here. Some just came in. Their donating their time. We’re trying to raise a little bit of money, well as much as we can,” said Nic Cassetta with Nic Cassetta and Company.

Austin was killed in a golf cart accident last week. Nic Cassetta and Austin met a few years ago when Nic was the one who needed help after his motorcycle broke down. So putting on a benefit concert and raffle for Austin’s family was a no brainer.

“If I said I didn’t expect this I’d be lying. This community is one of the toughest in the state. They always pull through. They’re always strong during anything like this. I’m at a loss for words at this turnout and I know it’s just going to get better through the night,” Cassetta said.

For Chase Collins, it’s only fitting he’s stayed by Nic’s side throughout the night, as Chase was always by Austin’s throughout his life.

“I just think this is great man. I just think he would love it more than anything. I know he’s standing in the room with us here. He’ll be smiling and having just as much fun as us,” Collins said.

Because like Cassetta said, this is exactly what Austin would want.

Katlyeen Sparks faces several charges including DUI and wanton endangerment.

She was arraigned Monday morning. A not guilty plea was entered. Her charges were not upgraded.

Sparks will be back in court September 13th.

