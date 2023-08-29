LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt to be honored as Kentuckian of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt is going to be recognized at the 10th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards.

Wilt is being honored as this year’s Kentuckian of the Year.

He is back home rehabbing after being shot in the head during the mass shooting at Old National Bank in April.

Wilt was one of the first LMPD officers on scene at the bank. Police said his response likely saved lives.

The award ceremony is Nov. 4, 2023.

