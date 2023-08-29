Lexington woman charged in connection to EKY officer involved shooting

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center(Bell County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Central Kentucky woman is facing charges for her role in a Bell County shooting.

It happened Monday in the Bradfordtown community.

Not many details were released about the shooting, but officials say a deputy with the sheriff’s office along with officers from Pineville Police were on scene when it happened.

Following the incident, Rebecca Caldwell, 47, of Lexington, was arrested. She was charged with criminal facilitation to commit murder and hindering prosecution or apprehension.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation involving Caldwell, but Kentucky State Police is in charge of the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

We are awaiting a release from KSP about their part of the investigation.

WYMT First Alert Weather
Storm chances continue, temperatures not looking as hot

