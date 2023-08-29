KYTC: Paving to resume soon in downtown Hazard

Crews prepare for a paving project on KY-15.
Crews prepare for a paving project on KY-15.(MGN)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Road crews will soon resume paving in downtown Hazard, said officials with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10.

The paving process will resume on Wednesday, starting on Business KY-15 near Long John Silver’s, and it will continue northward from there.

Officials said the road work will continue through Thursday, but no paving is planned for Friday.

