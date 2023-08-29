Issues & Answers: Home buyout program for flood survivors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More than one year after the historic flood of July 2022, there are still opportunities for flood survivors to get money for their property.

The Emergency Watershed Protection Home Buyout Program was extended.

The program is through the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

On this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, Steve Hensley sits down with Joni Franklin, Patty Fugate and Barry Turner to talk about the program.

