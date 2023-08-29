A fall preview for midweek before another round of summer heat

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking spotty rain chances into this evening, but some cooler, drier air is on the way for the middle of the week.

Tonight Through Wednesday Night

Lingering showers are possible tonight, but most of the region looks to stay dry. Low temperatures fall into the lower-60s under a partly cloudy sky. Some areas of dense fog are also possible.

We are tracking drier air to move back into the region for the middle of the week. As a result, we are looking at a stretch of mainly dry weather. We remain dry on Wednesday under a partly sunny sky. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. We are also tracking lower humidity values.

Into Wednesday night, we are watching out for a preview of fall. Low temperatures dip into the mid-and-upper-50s. We stay dry and partly cloudy.

More Heat Incoming

The forecast does not change much on Thursday. We stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures remain below average in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s, so another comfortable night is on tap.

On Friday, the weather is looking much better for week three of high school football. We stay dry and mostly sunny, but it will be warmer. Highs on Friday top out in the upper-80s, while lows bottom out in the mid-60s.

Labor Day Weekend

This stretch of dry weather looks to continue into the holiday weekend.

We stay dry and mostly sunny on Saturday. Another warm day is on tap. Highs top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s. Lows fall into the mid-and-upper-60s.

On Sunday, the forecast does not change much. We stay dry, partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures reach the upper-80s and lower-90s, and overnight lows dip into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Labor Day is looking toasty. Again, temperatures look to top out in the lower-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Summer is not over yet, so be sure to enjoy the cooler air for the middle of the week!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.