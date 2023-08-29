Danville Fire Dept. to install baby box

DANVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Danville Fire Department is one of the latest to install a baby box, allowing people to anonymously leave babies in a safe place without fear of prosecution.

“When the door is opened a silent alarm activates. When they set the child in the bassinet, the silent alarm, it sends alerts to us and dispatch. When the door is shut, it locks. They cannot activate it anymore,” said Danville Fire Chief Mike Mulholland.

The child is taken straight to the closest hospital and given to child services. He or she will then most likely be placed in the foster care system.

Officials say the baby box is reportedly the first of its kind in Central Kentucky.

There are also boxes in Bowling Green and Corbin.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.