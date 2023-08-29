Bell County Circuit Judge on November Ballot

(Storyblocks)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Nov. 7 election will include a race between Keith Nagle, Danny Smith and Commonwealth Attorney Lisa Fugate for the Bell County Circuit Judge.

Judge Robert Costanzo announced his retirement on June 6.

When Costanzo first announced his retirement, Fugate had no desire to be the circuit court judge.

“I began getting approached by other people saying that you need to run, this county needs to be safe, you need to run,” Fugate said. “It got to the point where I was having victims call saying you need to run.”

After much contemplation, Fugate decided that is what she needed to do.

One of the main focuses of Fugate if elected judge is to bring more safety to the county.

“I want safety for them, I want this entire county to be safe and know that jail is not going to be a revolving door,” Fugate said.

One of her opponents, Keith Nagle, has been practicing law in downtown Middlesboro for 38 years.

“The thing that I would bring is my experience,” Nagle said. “I’ve seen a lot over the years and I would bring that to the bench.”

Nagle said he hopes to move the cases faster if elected circuit judge.

Danny Smith has been practicing law in Bell County and surrounding counties for the last 12 years in a variety of cases.

“I think the role of any good judge should be to apply the law equally and fairly to everyone,” Smith said. “And that’s what I plan to do as Bell Circuit Judge.”

Smith also believes it is important that cases get moved quicker in Bell County and says he thinks there could be a better job done getting cases moved along quicker.

