Woman hit by semi on Interstate 64

A woman is dead after being hit by a semi on Interstate 64.
A woman is dead after being hit by a semi on Interstate 64.(Rowan County Coroner's Office)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A 29-year-old woman has died after she was reportedly hit by a semi on the interstate, the Rowan County Coroner’s Office announced Monday morning.

The woman was reportedly struck by the semi at 4:43 a.m. while it was travelling east on Interstate 64 just before the Morehead exit. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt at 4:59 a.m.

Traffic on the interstate was shut down for a short period of time to allow investigators the chance to process the scene.

The death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

