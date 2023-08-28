Woman hit by semi on I-64 is from Hazard

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The name of the 29-year-old woman who was reportedly hit by a semi on Interstate 64 has been identified.

The Rowan County Coroner’s Office said the woman is Linda Reid, of Hazard.

Original story: A 29-year-old woman has died after she was reportedly hit by a semi on the interstate, the Rowan County Coroner’s Office announced Monday morning.

The woman was reportedly struck by the semi at 4:43 a.m. while it was travelling east on Interstate 64 just before the Morehead exit. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt at 4:59 a.m.

Traffic on the interstate was shut down for a short period of time to allow investigators the chance to process the scene.

A woman is dead after being hit by a semi on Interstate 64. (Rowan County Coroner's Office)

The death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.