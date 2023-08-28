Whitley County undergoing repair projects

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitley County is currently undergoing more than one million dollars worth of repair projects following last year’s flood.

“Several of these roads are, because of the flooding and normal wear and tear, are in pretty bad condition,” project director, Amber Owens said. “This will make a lot of people in those neighborhoods very happy to see that the projects are moving forward.”

The projects are a combination of soil nails and rail and cribbing repairs which help repair the roads back to their original condition.

On Monday, construction workers began the second and third project of Dal Road repair.

Owens said Dal Road is the biggest repair project they have, costing more than $500,000.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency pays for 75% of the total cost while the state of Kentucky provides an additional 12%, making the counties only responsible for 13% of the total cost of flood repair projects.

FEMA has given Whitley County a deadline of January 2024 to complete the projects.

The county can ask for an extension to complete the projects through Kentucky Emergency Management.

Owens expects the Dal Road repair project to be completed within the next month.

