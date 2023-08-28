Tracking scattered chances before a stretch of drier air

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered rain chances will linger into Tuesday, but we are tracking a stretch of drier weather for midweek and beyond.

Tonight Through Tuesday Night

Spotty showers will be possible as we close out Monday. It will not rain everywhere, but some showers are possible. Low temperatures fall into the upper-60s under a partly to mainly cloudy sky. Some areas of patchy fog will also be possible.

The forecast looks very similar on Tuesday. We stay partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Because of the clouds and showers, temperatures will be below average. We top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s by Tuesday afternoon. We are not expecting any severe weather, but you may need the umbrella at times as scattered showers will be possible.

Into Tuesday night, spotty showers will linger. Again, it will not rain everywhere, but some showers are possible. Lows fall into the lower-60s as we begin to welcome some cooler, drier air into the region.

Midweek and Beyond

For Wednesday and beyond, we are tracking a stretch of drier weather.

We stay dry on Wednesday under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures top out in the lower-80s with lower humidity values. Low temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Thursday morning.

This preview of fall looks to continue into Thursday. We remain partly cloudy and dry. Highs stay in the lower-80s, and lows bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Enjoy this nice weather because more heat is on the way.

Extended Forecast

As we kick off the month of September on Friday, another round of heat looks to move into the region. The forecast is looking much better this week for high school football. We remain dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures top out in the upper-80s, while lows fall into the mid-60s.

For now, Labor Day weekend is looking dry, mostly sunny and warm.

Temperatures top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s on Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows fall into the mid-and-upper-60s.

