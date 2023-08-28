Tips and tricks to save money while shopping online

Americans projected to spend $925 billion online in 2023
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Statistica projects that 274 million Americans will make an online purchase in 2023, with many hoping to score a good deal.

One easy way to potentially get a discount is to leave an item in the online cart instead of purchasing it. NerdWallet said this could trigger an “abandoned cart promotion,” where the retailer sends a discount offer to encourage the purchase.

NerdWallet has an article that has tips on how to find good deals online, such as:

  • Be aware of yearly sales cycles to get the best prices on specific purchases. For example, January tends to be the best time to buy fitness equipment and August is a good month to stock up on school supplies.
  • Consider joining retail mailing lists. They often offer first-time buyer discounts and notifications of flash sales and other good deals.
  • Leverage apps and shopping tools to find the best price. Browser extensions like Honey and Rakuten track items across the web for the best price while also offering cash back and rewards points.

The Federal Trade Commission also offers tips on online shopping such as:

  • Make sure to understand the total cost of an item including shipping and handling, taxes or other fees before completing purchase.
  • Be wary of expensive brand name items offered for a very low cost – these items could be counterfeit.
  • Know your rights as a consumer. For example, if a seller doesn’t ship a purchased item, they are required by law to issue a refund, not just a store credit or gift card.

Watching Your Wallet also has many articles on other ways you can save money while shopping:

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT First Alert Weather
Storm chances continue, temperatures not looking as hot
A woman is dead after being hit by a semi on Interstate 64.
Woman hit by semi on I-64 is from Hazard
A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
paul holland
WANTED: Police looking for man who shot at Bell County deputies
High School football coaches, school officials, and sponsor met in Pikeville for a news...
Prestonsburg and Pikeville walk out winners in Saturday’s ARH Game of the Week

Latest News

Tropical Storm Idalia's Forecasted Track
Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia’s expected landfall
FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a...
Missouri law banning minors from beginning gender-affirming treatments takes effect
Harlan County High School
Harlan County Schools projects bring new feel for students
The Labor Day Weekend is just a few days way, and it is expected to pack roads throughout...
Officials urge safe driving ahead of Labor Day travels
The projects are a combination of soil nails and rail and cribbing repairs which help repair...
Whitley County undergoing repair projects