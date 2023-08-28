SWVA county receives millions to improve water system

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The USDA Rural Development has awarded a grant worth $3,586,000 and a loan worth $1,202,000 to Wise County, Virginia for improvements to the Public Service Authority’s water system, the office of Congressman Morgan Griffith announced Monday morning.

“I appreciate USDA Rural Development for facilitating this nearly $4.8 million grant/loan to Wise County in an effort to correct an existing problem within the Authority’s system’s water pressure. This is a welcome investment to the residents and businesses of Wise County,” said Griffith.

Through the Water and Waste Disposal Program offered by USDA Rural Development, the investment includes the replacement of approximately 29,120 linear feet of water line, and the installation of 12 gate valves, 10 fire hydrant assemblies, and associated water appurtenances. The improvements will ensure Wise County’s water system meets minimum working pressure of 20 PSI.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.