Suspect still at large after multi-agency manhunt

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect is still at large after a man was arrested following a multi-agency manhunt, according to a release from the Caryville Police Department.

On Aug. 25 at around 9 a.m., officers with the Caryville Police Department and deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office were searching in the area of I-75 around exit 141 for a stolen Chevy Equinox, which had driven away from officers from the Williamsburg Police Department and Jellico Police Department.

Dispatch told law enforcement that the vehicle was pinged near the Shell station on Luther Siebers Boulevard and was moving toward Flatwoods Road.

Officers immediately responded and found the stolen vehicle on Flatwoods Road just past the shooting range. CPD officials said that officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop. A pursuit was ensured before the vehicle crashed just before Wilson Cemetery.

Two Black men ran into the woods, and officers with the LaFollette Police Department responded with a K-9 and other officers to help search for the suspects.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Aviation also helped search for the two men.

Several hours later, an LPD detective found the two suspects on Trail 2, Ollis Creek Trail, and the suspects ran away again.

Shots were fired between the detective and at least one of the suspects. CPD officials said that no one was hit.

After this incident, the US Marshal Service, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Blount County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to help continue the search for the suspects.

At around 9:40 p.m., a CPD officer noticed one of the suspects walking on Luther Siebers Boulevard near the Eagle Rock Resort Campground. The officer immediately arrested the suspect.

CPD officials said that the other suspect is still at large and is armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him and call 911 immediately.

