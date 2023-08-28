Suspect in once cold sexual assault cases now facing rape charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man charged in three sexual assault and abduction cases is now facing another indictment.

George Wayne Aldridge is accused of sexually assaulting three women in Lexington between 2009 and 2016. These cases were considered cold until Lexington Police arrested Aldridge in February. DNA testing in 2019 eventually led police to Aldridge.

Now, Kentucky State Police say DNA evidence has matched Aldridge to a 2005 sexual assault in Louisville. He’s now facing a charge of rape.

“Due to long-standing issues in the past, there were almost 4,600 previously unsubmitted sexual assault kits in Kentucky,” said Executive Director of the Attorney General Office of Victim’s Advocacy, Robyn Diez d’Aux.

Grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice is helping the Attorney General’s office and other law enforcement agencies across the state solve sexual assault cases. It’s called the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI). Kentucky has two SAKI grants, one in the Attorney General’s office and one in the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.

“Through these grants, we’ve worked to test and review every single one of those kits that was previously resubmitted, and now we’re working to solve these cases,” said Diez d’Aux.

According to KSP, the federal funding provides financial support to jurisdictions across the country to address the backlog of untested sexual assault kits, investigate and prosecute cases, and support victims of sexual assault.

“We really want to make sure that it might be justice delayed, but it’s not justice denied,” said Diez d’Aux.

Even though these cases were once cold, experts explain that DNA can still be tested years after it’s collected.

“DNA can last quite a while, and one of the other things that you have to consider is how much DNA do you need in order to generate a complete profile, and the answer is very, very little,” said EKU forensics expert Dr. Cindy Tran.

Dr. Tran explains that just a single cell is enough to analyze and obtain a person’s profile. Additionally, she says DNA testing also looks for familial matches.

“If they have a relative, a cousin, a sibling, that has their profile in the system for whatever reason, then you would potentially have a familial link that could help you narrow down to where that profile itself came from,” said Dr. Tran.

That’s how Lexington Police say they identified Aldridge. They say DNA testing provided a family surname, and further investigation led them to Aldridge. DNA obtained from a piece of abandoned property was a match.

Aldridge is scheduled to appear for a status hearing in Lexington on September 7. Online records do not list his next Louisville court date.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.