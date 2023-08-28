Spotty rain chances linger to start the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be dreary for the next couple of days, but all eyes are on a system that is still nearly two thousand miles away to see how it is going to impact our weather later this week.

Today and Tonight

For the final school districts who are going back to class today or in the next couple of days, I wish I had better news for you. You will probably need your rain gear at times. Look for mainly cloudy skies this morning and that will linger into the afternoon hours. Some peeks of sunshine are possible, especially in the northern counties, and you might see a decent difference in temperatures from north to south. Some spots that see more sun could get into the low to mid-80s while some spots near the Kentucky/Tennessee border might be lucky to make it out of the 70s this afternoon. We’re going to try 82° for a high and see how that works out. Spotty showers will be around off and on all day, but it will not be a washout.

Tonight, look for mainly cloudy skies again and better rain chances for most of the region by early Tuesday morning. Lows should drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Scattered chances for showers and storms will be around for your Tuesday and some of them might have some heavy rain embedded in them. Highs will be lucky to get to 80 on Tuesday and some folks probably won’t make it. Skies will slowly start to clear Tuesday night as we see lows drop into the low 60s.

Wednesday is where the forecast could get interesting. That is when Idalia, which is expected to be a hurricane at that point will make landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast of Florida. The current path keeps it well to our south hugging the eastern seaboard as it moves across the Sunshine State and into Georgia and the Carolinas. It could make it back into the Atlantic as a tropical storm. As of now, the reason it shouldn’t make it up this way is thanks to a front that is just off to our south and should steer it away from us. If that changes, we could have some cloudy skies and some rain chances on Wednesday and early Thursday. Right now, I think it holds and we stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. If that stays the case, we will top out in the low 80s both days and drop into the low 60s and upper 50s both nights. There is the fall preview we started talking about last week.

As we welcome in meteorological fall with September on Friday, summer is not ready to give up. Highs will climb back into the mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures only go up as we head into the weekend under mostly sunny skies. Highs could be near 90 on Saturday and Sunday.

