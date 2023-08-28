Series following Ohio Valley Wrestling coming to Netflix

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Wrestling fans can soon see some behind the scenes action of Ohio Valley Wrestling on Netflix in September.

From the creator of ‘Last Chance U’ and ‘Cheer,’ ‘Wrestlers’ is a series following the lives of the wrestlers and staff of OVW.

Owner Matt Jones said it has been a goal of his to show OVW to everyone.

”I bought it because I wanted to take it around the state,” Jones said. “I wanted to take it to places like Middlesboro. Bring it to folks, it’s a high quality product and I wanted to make sure to get it out there and then with the Netflix show, the whole world’s gonna see it.”

The wrestlers were followed all over the state for four months, including to Harlan and Hazard.

The series comes out on September 13 and has Road Agent, Doug Basham, eager for people to learn about the wrestlers.

“I am so excited about the Netflix special,” Basham said. “It’s going to show the inside lives or the lives of these talented wrestlers trying to make it to the big time. You are going to see what they had to go through and what they are going through to chase their dreams. I hope people watch the documentary wrestlers and all about Ohio Valley Wrestling and they see there is more to wrestling than WWE and AEW.”

Basham was the very first student in OVW and worked his way to WWE where he was a two time tag team champion. He also worked in TNA.

After 31 years of experience, Basham decided to come back to OVW to give back to young wrestlers.

“I want to give back to wrestling what wrestling has given to me,” he said.

Basham hopes this series will help OVW reach a much wider audience

For more information about the upcoming Netflix series, click here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.