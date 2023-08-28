Pre-registration for online sports betting accounts begins in Kentucky

By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Sports betting is getting closer to taking effect in Kentucky.

Wagering on live sporting events was approved by Kentucky lawmakers and signed by Governor Andy Beshear earlier this year.

Starting Monday, Kentuckians who want to use one of several online betting platforms can go ahead and register their account.

Mobile device betting starts on September 28, and in-person betting will begin on September 7.

The Red Mile in Lexington is putting the finishing touches on the sports book facility. People will be able to bet on numerous games from pro to college teams, and it comes just as football season is starting.

“Yeah, it’s going to be great. Lexington is a huge sports town. So it is really exciting,” said Gabe Prewitt, VP of Racing and sports Wagering Operations at The Red Mile. “Thursday night is opening night for the NFL, on September 7. College football, as you say. Going to be a great time. Plus, we are in the middle of our race meet. We have an exciting time with all our races coming up in the fall.”

Besides the Red Mile, you can also visit The Mint in Williamsburg and Corbin and Churchill Downs in Louisville. Other places can be found in Newport and Florence.

“We are going to have a massive staff here. So if anyone has a question or concern about anything, we have plenty of of people to help you,” Prewitt said.

Lawmakers approved a tax on wagers, and Kentucky is expected to receive $23 million in additional revenue from the practice.

