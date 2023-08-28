Officials urge safe driving ahead of Labor Day travels

The Labor Day Weekend is just a few days way, and it is expected to pack roads throughout...
The Labor Day Weekend is just a few days way, and it is expected to pack roads throughout Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Labor Day weekend is just a few days away, and it is expected to pack roads throughout Kentucky. Drivers are urged to drive sober, or risk getting pulled over.

“We expect Labor Day is going to be a busy one out on the roadways,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager at AAA Bluegrass. “We always say, ‘if you’re going to drive, please don’t drink, and if you’re going to drink, do not drive’.”

For Labor Day weekend 2022, Kentucky saw 76 crashes, resulting in 44 injuries and one death, according to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety.

Weaver Hawkins recommended creating plans to go home before arriving at a Labor Day celebration.

“The best time to make that plan is before you’re at the party,” said Weaver Hawkins.

Plans can include reserving a ride through Uber or Lyft or having a designated driver.

Weaver Hawkins urged drivers to be mindful of roadside workers, who are at heightened risk during the holidays.

“Not everybody has the holiday off, as we’re talking about with a lot of people whose occupations involve being roadside,” said Weaver Hawkins. “You need to be alert and sober so that you are aware of those construction areas and don’t go crashing through.”

According to Weaver Hawkins, even the most experienced driver is not immune from the dangers of impaired driving.

“It’s not just ‘your decision, your life.’ You’re actually making decisions that affect a lot of lives,” said Weaver Hawkins.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT First Alert Weather
Storm chances continue, temperatures not looking as hot
A woman is dead after being hit by a semi on Interstate 64.
Woman hit by semi on I-64 is from Hazard
A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
paul holland
WANTED: Police looking for man who shot at Bell County deputies
High School football coaches, school officials, and sponsor met in Pikeville for a news...
Prestonsburg and Pikeville walk out winners in Saturday’s ARH Game of the Week

Latest News

Harlan County High School
Harlan County Schools projects bring new feel for students
The projects are a combination of soil nails and rail and cribbing repairs which help repair...
Whitley County undergoing repair projects
City of Corbin is set to host a clean up event to get community involvement to beautify the city.
Corbin set to host city clean up event
COVID hospitalization rates in Woodford County was up 70% at the beginning of August.
Kentucky health leaders tracking rise in new COVID-19 cases