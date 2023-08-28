Man reportedly uses hatchet to stage break-in

ARTEMIS, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies said a man reportedly broke the glass at the Barbourville Convenient Store using a hatchet to make it look like someone had broken into the building.

Police said they were called to the store located on KY-225 in Artemis at approximately 7:20 Monday morning.

Upon arrival, deputies said they learned that a woman employee, later identified as 49-year-old Janie Bingham, of Barbourville, reportedly closed the store at 11 p.m. Sunday night, but the woman reportedly intentionally left William McDonald, 50, of Trosper, inside.

Officers said McDonald reportedly took several items and nearly $700 in cash before he unlocked the door, left the store, locked the door and then used a hatchet to break some glass to make it look like the store had actually been broken into.

Both McDonald and Bingham were arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition and second-degree criminal mischief.

Deputies said they were able to recover a large portion of the cash and items reportedly taken.

