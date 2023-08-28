Man reportedly uses hatchet to stage break-in

Two people were arrested after items and cash were reportedly taken from the Barbourville...
Two people were arrested after items and cash were reportedly taken from the Barbourville Convenient Store.(MGN)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARTEMIS, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies said a man reportedly broke the glass at the Barbourville Convenient Store using a hatchet to make it look like someone had broken into the building.

Police said they were called to the store located on KY-225 in Artemis at approximately 7:20 Monday morning.

Upon arrival, deputies said they learned that a woman employee, later identified as 49-year-old Janie Bingham, of Barbourville, reportedly closed the store at 11 p.m. Sunday night, but the woman reportedly intentionally left William McDonald, 50, of Trosper, inside.

Officers said McDonald reportedly took several items and nearly $700 in cash before he unlocked the door, left the store, locked the door and then used a hatchet to break some glass to make it look like the store had actually been broken into.

Both McDonald and Bingham were arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition and second-degree criminal mischief.

Deputies said they were able to recover a large portion of the cash and items reportedly taken.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT First Alert Weather
Storm chances continue, temperatures not looking as hot
A woman is dead after being hit by a semi on Interstate 64.
Woman hit by semi on I-64 is from Hazard
A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
paul holland
WANTED: Police looking for man who shot at Bell County deputies
High School football coaches, school officials, and sponsor met in Pikeville for a news...
Prestonsburg and Pikeville walk out winners in Saturday’s ARH Game of the Week

Latest News

City of Corbin is set to host a clean up event to get community involvement to beautify the city.
Corbin set to host city clean up event
AB COMBS
Two EKY schools sharing a building for the second year
arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Jordan Hall
Wise County, Virginia is receiving nearly $4.8 Million in funding to improve the Public Service...
SWVA county receives millions to improve water system
Sports betting
Pre-registration for online sports betting accounts begins in Kentucky