Kentucky health leaders tracking rise in new COVID-19 cases

COVID and other illnesses caused some school districts to cancel classes last week.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple counties across the commonwealth are seeing a rise in COVID-19.

Now, many local officials are looking at ways to prevent more outbreaks.

The CDC says it’s important to know the COVID-19 hospital admission levels in your area, and they recommend wearing a high-quality mask if you are in a high-admission area.

With school underway, and many students returning to their campus, illnesses are becoming more prevalent.

“It’s different because these kids are coming to school having already been sick or already being exposed,” said Cassie Prather, public health director for the Woodford County Health Department.

Prather says they’re starting to see a lot of these normal respiratory illnesses start earlier than normal.

“The hospitalization rates in Woodford County was up 70% at the beginning of August,” Prather said. “That was kind of our first sign that things are headed in the wrong direction.”

She says to look out for signs and symptoms of different illnesses. Having a fever is one of those signs.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health recommends washing your hands, staying up to date with vaccines, staying home if you’re sick, covering your coughs and sneezes and wearing a mask if you’re at high risk for serious illness.

Prather says although she doesn’t think there will be a mask mandate, she thinks masks will be here to stay because they are effective.

She adds that your local health department is a resource that can help you stay up to date on the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

“Your health department is your resource to staying healthy.”

THE Woodford County Health Department says it is waiting on the flu vaccine, new COVID vaccine, and booster for the fall.

