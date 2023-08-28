Kentucky Blood Center in need of donations amid ‘trauma season’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Blood Center is having a blood drive every day of the week, and they kicked off day one Monday, coming at the end of what they refer to as their “trauma” season.

Baptist Health is the first stop of the blood drive, and employee Jack Nichols is choosing to do his part.

“It’s really nice that the Kentucky Blood Center comes to us. It makes it so much easier to donate during your regular workday,” said Nichols.

Nichols donates regularly because he says the Kentucky Blood Center makes it easy.

“We make it known to our staff members that it’s an easy thing; it takes really no more than an hour,” shared Nichols.

The Kentucky Blood Center is giving anyone a chance to follow in his footsteps and donate blood as well.

“Each donation saves up to three lives, so it’s very very crucial that we get all the blood that we can possibly get,” said phlebotomist Tori Brown.

Summertime is in the middle of “trauma season.” Donations are needed now more than ever to accommodate for blood lost in accidents that could occur in the summer.

“People are going out having a blast and then getting hurt, and they need it,” said Brown.

Donation sites can be found around UK’s campus for the remainder of the week. Donating there can even send donors home with some prizes.

“We have special t-shirts that we bring out, and a lot of times, we have gift cards and coupons to some of the restaurants,” shared Brown.

There are plenty of opportunities to schedule your appointment this week. Anyone interested in donating can go to kybloodcenter.org and schedule your appointment today.

