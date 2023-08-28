Harlan County Schools projects bring new feel for students

Harlan County High School
Harlan County High School(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 28, 2023
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Schools began classes mid-August with administrators feeling optimistic.

“So, we’re doing upgrades at seven of our schools right now. Most of that is finished,” Harlan County Schools Superintendent Brent Roark said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Among those upgrades included 32 new buses, all equipped with air conditioning and capable of going through tough roads in the area.

“They learn better if the kids are comfortable. Learning instruction’s gonna be received much better,” said Brent Roark.

The school system started their own Harlan County Schools Police Department in the previous school year. Now, each school has a resource officer.

“So, we have six full-time officers in the Harlan County Schools Police Department, and then we have myself and we have our safe schools coordinator,” said HCS Police Chief Matt Cope.

Administrators also announced plans for a new multi-purpose facility that will benefit athletics. The facility will be next to the Harlan County High School football field.

