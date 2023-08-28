FDA recalls eye drop brand over potential bacterial, fungal contamination

The FDA warns that some eye drops should be thrown out due to contamination.
The FDA warns that some eye drops should be thrown out due to contamination.(Dr. Berne's and LightEyez, Dr. Berne's FB/Twitter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to use certain types of eye drops.

The agency says it has recalled Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% and Lighteyez MSM Eye Drops over contamination issues.

The FDA says the eye drops could contain potential bacterial contamination, fungal contamination, or both.

The warning says users could develop a “minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection.”

For more information about the recall, visit FDA.gov.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School football coaches, school officials, and sponsor met in Pikeville for a news...
Prestonsburg and Pikeville walk out winners in Saturday’s ARH Game of the Week
paul holland
WANTED: Police looking for man who shot at Bell County deputies
The KHSAA approved the final football alignment for the upcoming 20 23 and 20 24 football...
Mountain Football Scoreboard: Week 2
High School football coaches, school officials, and sponsor met in Pikeville for a news...
Pike Central, GRC pick up wins in Friday’s ARH Game of the Week
PARTY PALACE BOWLING LONDON
Bowling, indoor go-karts, laser tag space to open next week

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Storm chances continue, temperatures not looking as hot
From the creator of Last Chance U and Cheer, ‘Wrestlers’ is a series following the lives of the...
Series following Ohio Valley Wrestling coming to Netflix
Simone Biles warms up before the U.S. Gymnastics Championships Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in San...
Simone Biles wins a record 8th US Gymnastics title a full decade after her first
FILE - Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., nominates Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for the eleventh time...
Members of US Congress make a rare visit to opposition-held northwest Syria
Residents gather for a prayer near the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store,...
DeSantis booed at Jacksonville shooting vigil as hundreds mourn more racist killings