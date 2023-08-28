Crews battle fire at abandoned building

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters in Williamson are working to knock down heavy flames at an abandoned building on Monday morning.

The fire was reported along 2nd Avenue and Prichard Street.

Dispatchers say the building is abandoned.

No injuries have been reported.

Further information has not been released.

Firefighters responded to a fire reported at an abandoned building on Monday, August 28.

