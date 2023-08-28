Crews battle fire at abandoned building

Firefighters responded to a fire reported at an abandoned building on Monday, August 28.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters in Williamson are working to knock down heavy flames at an abandoned building on Monday morning.

The fire was reported along 2nd Avenue and Prichard Street.

Dispatchers say the building is abandoned.

No injuries have been reported.

Further information has not been released.

Firefighters responded to a fire reported at an abandoned building on Monday, August 28.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after being hit by a semi on Interstate 64.
Woman hit by semi on I-64 is from Hazard
WYMT First Alert Weather
Storm chances continue, temperatures not looking as hot
A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
paul holland
WANTED: Police looking for man who shot at Bell County deputies
High School football coaches, school officials, and sponsor met in Pikeville for a news...
Prestonsburg and Pikeville walk out winners in Saturday’s ARH Game of the Week

Latest News

issues and answers
Issues & Answers: Home buyout program for flood survivors
City of Corbin is set to host a clean up event to get community involvement to beautify the city.
Corbin set to host city clean up event
AB COMBS
Two EKY schools sharing a building for the second year
arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Jordan Hall
Wise County, Virginia is receiving nearly $4.8 Million in funding to improve the Public Service...
SWVA county receives millions to improve water system