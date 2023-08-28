Corbin set to host city clean up event

City of Corbin is set to host a clean up event to get community involvement to beautify the city.
City of Corbin is set to host a clean up event to get community involvement to beautify the city.(WYMT)
By Nic Martindale
Published: Aug. 28, 2023
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Corbin is looking to combat the ever growing litter problem by hosting a clean up event this weekend.

On Saturday, people in the community will come together to clean up the city of Corbin. Executive Director at Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission Maggy Monhollen says it makes people appreciate where they live when it is a cleaner environment.

“There is a good sense of stewardship and people you know want their community to be a great place to live and we are blessed with natural beauty,” said Monhollen.

Monhollen also added that they really do see a difference in the cleanliness of the city when hosting clean up events.

“Not only is the evidence in the fact that the area is cleaner, but we work again with our public works department to go back out and pick up the litter bags from the locations and we can measure the impact by the number of bags of trash collected,” said Monhollen.

Heavily trafficked roads and highways will be the main points during the clean up said Monhollen.

“We will definitely concentrate on a large section of the Corbin bypass, the Cumberland Highway and we will have concentration on other arteries such as Master Street and downtown,” said Monhollen.

The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission office does get calls from the community about areas needed to be cleaned.

“We have had people call our offices saying hey, we would like to organize a clean up in this area or in my neighborhood,” added Monhollen.

The Keep Corbin Clean event will take place on Saturday at Sanders Park in downtown Corbin with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. and the clean up starting at 8:00 a.m. Monhollen said everyone is welcome to attend.

