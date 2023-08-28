Carter County resident arrested on child pornography charges

Steven Campbell faces charges
Carter County resident arrested on child pornography charges
Carter County resident arrested on child pornography charges(Kentucky State Police)
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested and charged in connection with child pornography.

Kentucky State Police said on Aug. 21, they received a complaint that Steven Campbell had been sending improper pictures and messages to a child.

Troopers said it was determined that explicit messages and pictures were exchanged between the child and Campbell.

Campbell has been charged with unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree, distribution of obscene matter to minors in the first degree, among others.

He was taken to the Carter County Detention Center.

