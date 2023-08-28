Brothers recovering after being struck by lightning in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tyler and Riley Morrison are recovering after being struck by lightning during Friday’s severe storm.

Lexington Police say officers responded to Meadowbrook Golf Course around 7:20 p.m. Friday, where they say they found the two boys.

Susan Morrison, the victims’ mother, said Friday was the scariest day she’s had as a mother. She said she got a call that her two sons were being rushed to UK Hospital.

“It was shock. It was totally surreal. I just started shaking and panicking,” said Morrison.

Riley and Tyler hit the golf course for what they thought would be a nice Friday evening. When it started raining, the two decided to wait it out, not knowing how severe it would get.

“They went to go take cover under the tree to wait out the rain. They didn’t know it was going to be a storm,” said Eleni Buss, Tyler’s girlfriend.

Buss said she got a call from Riley’s girlfriend that something was terribly wrong.

“She’s like, ‘I got a really weird phone call from Riley. He says Tyler is on the ground, not responsive. I don’t know what’s going on. I’m going to the golf course.’ I was like, ‘okay, I’m going,’” said Buss.

Buss said when she got to the course, Riley had no recollection of what had happened. When Tyler came to, he didn’t either.

“We had an hour and a half drive with a lot of tears and a lot of panic,” said Morrison.

Riley and Tyler are students at UK, but Morrison and her husband live in Louisville. She said when she got to the hospital, they started to piece together what had happened.

“We think it hit Tyler directly and probably traveled through the ground and hit Riley, so he didn’t get a direct hit,” said Morrison.

Morrison said they know this not only because of what the doctors told them, but because Tyler’s hat was ripped to shreds.

“He got a direct strike behind the ear,” said Morrison.

Morrison said Tyler also has a burn on his neck from the necklaces he was wearing and their shirts are riddled with holes. Morrison and Buss said they’re grateful the boys are alive.

“We just say don’t take it for granted. Tomorrow’s not promised,” said Morrison.

“Don’t underestimate the power of a storm like that,” said Buss.

Morrison said when all is said and done the two will have quite the story to tell.

“They both want to go back to the golf course and ask the golf guys, you know, ‘what happened when you found me? What was going on and where was I?”

Morrison said Riley is now at home recovering. Tyler is still at UK Hospital. There’s no word on when he will be discharged.

Morrison said she hopes people will see their story and further educate themselves on what to do in the event of severe weather.

