Bond set for former K-9 handler charged in K-9’s disappearance

Dudley is facing six misdemeanor charges, including counts of falsely reporting an emergency...
Dudley is facing six misdemeanor charges, including counts of falsely reporting an emergency incident, making false statements and obstructing an officer, and cruelty to animals.(South-Central Regional Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A K-9 officer charged in the disappearance of the K-9 officer entrusted to his care was arraigned Monday morning in Kanawha County.

Marcus Dudley was arrested in Georgia after he failed to show up for court for his arraignment in Kanawha County.

Dudley reported his K-9 officer, Chase, missing on April 11, 2023.

Marcus Dudley has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury

The Kanawha County Prosecutor’s office said bond was set at the maximum allowable, $6,000.

Judge Bloom said home confinement would be allowed, but it must be approved by the court.

A trial date has been set for October 16.

Former Chapmanville K-9 handler arrested

Further information has not yet been released.

