Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 2
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week two of High School football.
1. Pikeville (2-0)
-Beat Johnson Central 21-14 in the ARH Pike County Bowl.
2. Corbin (1-0)
-Did not play.
3. Johnson Central (1-1)
-Lost to Pikeville 21-14 in the ARH Pike County Bowl.
4. Bell County (2-0)
-Beat Boyd County 60-41.
5. Belfry (1-1)
-Lost to GRC 53-27 in the ARH Pike County Bowl.
6. Southwestern (0-1)
-Did not play.
7. Pulaski County (1-1)
Beat Danville 47-6.
8. Rockcastle County (2-0)
Beat Pineville 56-14.
9. Perry Central (2-0)
Beat Breathitt County 29-26.
10. Letcher Central (1-1)
Lost to Raceland 40-20.
