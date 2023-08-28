Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 2

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week two of High School football.

1. Pikeville (2-0)

-Beat Johnson Central 21-14 in the ARH Pike County Bowl.

2. Corbin (1-0)

-Did not play.

3. Johnson Central (1-1)

-Lost to Pikeville 21-14 in the ARH Pike County Bowl.

4. Bell County (2-0)

-Beat Boyd County 60-41.

5. Belfry (1-1)

-Lost to GRC 53-27 in the ARH Pike County Bowl.

6. Southwestern (0-1)

-Did not play.

7. Pulaski County (1-1)

Beat Danville 47-6.

8. Rockcastle County (2-0)

Beat Pineville 56-14.

9. Perry Central (2-0)

Beat Breathitt County 29-26.

10. Letcher Central (1-1)

Lost to Raceland 40-20.

