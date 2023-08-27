Storm chances continue, temperatures not looking as hot

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another day, another round of scattered showers and storms across the mountains. The clouds have held temperatures down into the 70s and have made things feel a bit more comfortable compared to the heat and humidity of the last few days. However we haven’t quite moved all the moisture out of the region yet, and the humidity in conjunction with a weak front that is stalling out over the region will lead to a few more days of scattered storm chances.

Tonight’s Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms will continue for some of us as a slow-moving front moves across the Kentucky and Tennessee border. Not everyone will see rain tonight, several folks near and south of Highway 80 will. Some of the rounds of rain will be heavy at times and brief downpours could lead to ponding of water on the roadways. Temperatures fall into the mid-60s overnight and expect some dense fog to start your Monday.

Early Week Forecast

Both Monday and Tuesday will feature very similar conditions to today, with just a few changes. One of the changes will be clouds shouldn’t be quite as thick across most of the region. That will allow temperatures to climb back to the lower 80s for most of us. However, rain chances will continue, especially in our southern counties and also in the east end of the Big Sandy Valley. We will need to keep an eye out for some isolated high water issues if areas see repeated rounds of heavy rain.

Late Week Forecast

By Wednesday high pressure will build in and bring us some drier weather. Expect highs in the lower 80s on Wednesday, upper 70s on Thursday, and then lower 80s again on Friday. The only thing that could complicate the forecast is the path of what is forecast to become Hurricane Idalia. It is currently churning in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to impact the Gulf Coast of Flordia early this week, before crossing the southeast towards the Carolinas. There are still several questions in its path and intensity, and if it tracked far enough west it could impact our weather on Thursday. That is something we will keep a very close eye on.

