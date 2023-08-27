Schools participating in Pike County Bowl on Saturday awarded $1,000
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools participating in the Pike County Bowl presented by WYMT we’re presented with $1,000 checks on Saturday.
David Tackett, Chairman of the Advisory Board at McDowell ARH and the Regional Vice President of the Eastern Region at Community Trust Bank presented the checks to all of the schools participating on Saturday.
The schools that received $1,000 each on Saturday were Prestonsburg, East Ridge, Johnson Central and Pikeville.
