Schools participating in Pike County Bowl on Saturday awarded $1,000

pike county bowl
pike county bowl(creech)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools participating in the Pike County Bowl presented by WYMT we’re presented with $1,000 checks on Saturday.

David Tackett, Chairman of the Advisory Board at McDowell ARH and the Regional Vice President of the Eastern Region at Community Trust Bank presented the checks to all of the schools participating on Saturday.

The schools that received $1,000 each on Saturday were Prestonsburg, East Ridge, Johnson Central and Pikeville.

pike county bowl
pike county bowl(creech)
pike county bowl
pike county bowl(creech)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legend Gibson
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for Clay County toddler
PARTY PALACE BOWLING LONDON
Bowling, indoor go-karts, laser tag space to open next week
High School football coaches, school officials, and sponsor met in Pikeville for a news...
Pike Central, GRC pick up wins in Friday’s ARH Game of the Week
Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.
‘Little House on the Prairie’ actress Hersha Parady dies at 78
Photo Courtesy: Knox County, KY Sheriff's Department Facebook
Two facing charges in connection with theft at Knox County cemetery

Latest News

Joe C Paul Whitley County
Community raising money for Vietnam War veteran that died in the line of duty
paul holland
WANTED: Police looking for man who shot at Bell County deputies
Hazard Community and Technical College hosted the annual firefighter school on Saturday.
Hazard Community and Technical College hosts firefighter school
Remote Area Medical hosts free clinic in Pike County.
Remote Area Medical hosts free medical clinic