Middlesboro community marches for Baby Elena

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Middlesboro community was shaken by the violent death of 17-month-old, Elena Hembree in late July.

The community has already hosted two vigils to honor the life of Baby Elena and raise awareness within the community and throughout the commonwealth.

“It’s hit us at our core,” march organizer Justin Howard said. “A lot of people have children it makes them reflect you know what if this were my child.”

On Saturday, they organized a march through Downtown Middleboro to bring awareness to a petition created to increase punishment for sex offenders.

“Our petition is more or less harsher punishment, death penalty, longer sentences, etc” Haven Lawless said.

Those who marched said the current punishment faced by sex offenders of five to ten years just is not enough.

Earlier this month Baby Elena’s mother, Erica Lawson was indicted by a grand jury on several charges.

Howard wants to make sure the fight for justice for Elena stays on the front of everyone’s mind as they wait for DNA results.

“I know how diligently our Police Department is working on this case and unfortunately we are at the mercy of DNA results at this point,” Middlesboro mayor Boone Bowling said. “Our community continues to unite and go above and beyond to help her cause and the case.”

Howard said he is confident the police department and Commonwealth’s attorney will get more arrests.

Howard is also hopeful this will garner more attention nationwide.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.