Leslie County def. Floyd Central 36-14 in home opener

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Armando Barry
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles beat the Floyd Central Jaguars 36-14 in their home opener.

It was a rainy night throughout most of the game. Both teams slipped and fumbled the ball multiple times.

The Eagles led sizably for most of the first half, going into the break up 21-6.

Jaguars quarterback Colt Shelton went down in the second quarter with an injury. BJ Peterson came in to replace him.

In the third quarter, things got interesting when Floyd Central started to show life. The Jaguars inched their way to the goal line and finished a drive off with a Brody Buck touchdown run, chipping the lead to 21-14.

Leslie County would answer right back afterwards with a massive run from Dalton Maggard. Floyd Central remained scoreless for the rest of the game as Leslie County finished on top, 36-14.

