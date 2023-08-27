First Baptist Church in Hazard celebrates 125 years

First Baptist Church in Downtown Hazard celebrates 125 year anniversary.
By Nic Martindale
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - First Baptist Church on Main Street in downtown Hazard celebrated its 125-year anniversary on Sunday.

Pastor of First Baptist Church, Tim Reynolds, said First Baptist Church rang a bell just before the service that has been with the church for decades.

“We rang our bell which was hung in our bell tower in the second church which was the second building that was here and we are going to ring that one 125 times,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds also said he and First Baptist Church are thankful to still be sharing the Gospel of the Lord.

“Thankful, Thankful for a ministry that has lasted 125 years and thankful for a ministry that is pretty much at the gateway of our city and are thankful to be able to continue this mission,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds also added former pastor Alan Dodson will be speaking along with another special guest at Sundays anniversary service.

The service included a special message from former pastor Alan Dodson, who led the church from 2000 to 2003, it also included a skit about the founder of the church, A.S Petrey and a greeting from Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini.

Reynolds also said he is grateful to be able to share the word of God with the people of Hazard.

“We got to be faithful to share the story, share the story of Jesus’ love,” said Reynolds. “We thank God for Hazard First Baptist and our ministry here in Hazard, and we look forward to another 125 years.”

