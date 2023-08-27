‘Battle of Richmond’ Civil War reenactment returns

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - While you can easily pick up a book and learn about the Civil War, some prefer to take a step into the history books and reenact it instead.

“It’s so easy to forget what happened out here with all the development around, but it brings back people’s reality that this is what happened here before we were here,” said Wayne Peters, a participant.

Make that 161 years before we were here. The Battle of Richmond was fought back in 1862. Every year, people return to that same battlefield.

“There’s a lot of history here and it’s a great way to experience that and find out more about what happened in your community,” said David Jones - Assistant Director of Richmond Tourism.

But what brings participants back year after year isn’t the battle itself. Reenactment veterans Micah Trent and Wayne Peters tell us this hobby is about far more than putting on period wares and firing blanks.

“What makes it memorable is not really what we do out on the field but it’s when you’re around the campfire, you’ve got that down-time, you’re cutting jokes, and just being yourself,” said Micah Trent, a participant.

“When all the vehicles are out of camp and you see nothing but tents and candles just lighting up and you just see the smoke rising...it’s different,” said Justin Ashbaugh, a participant.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.