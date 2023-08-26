WYMT, ARH present checks during ARH Game of the Week

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday night’s ARH Game of the Week showcased night one of the Pike County Bowl.

Pike Central took on Martin County, while Belfry is scheduled to play George Rogers Clark in the second game.

Duanne Thompson, with the ARH Foundation for Healthier Communities, presented a $1,000 check to a representative from each participating school in the Pike County Bowl.

WYMT and ARH are proud sponsors of Friday night’s Game of the Week and the high school athletic programs.

