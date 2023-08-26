WANTED: Police looking for man who shot at Bell County deputies

By Keaton Hall
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Bell County are searching for a man who reportedly shot at deputies who were trying to serve him a warrant.

Bell County deputies Austin Poindexter and Samson Churchwell attempted to serve felony warrants on 47-year-old Paul Holland, in the Cary community on Friday night.

Police said after the deputies made contact, Holland pulled out a gun and started shooting at them.

Poindexter and Churchwell returned fire and took cover. Officials say Holland took off on foot into the trees.

The search for Holland was called at 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Holland is now wanted for two counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder of a Police Officer and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Paul Holland is a white male, about six feet tall, 210 pounds, with short black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Office at (606)-337-6174.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

