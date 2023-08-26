Tigers ground Green Dragons in First Responders Bowl

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan Green Dragons hosted the Clay County Tigers in the first responders bowl Friday.

The game opened with Harlan recovering their own onside kick.

But on the very first play from scrimmage, the Tiger pressure resulted in a fumble and gave the Clay County great field position.

A deep Tate Rice pass to Jayden Woods set Lucas Allen up for the goal-line touchdown run.

The ferocious Tiger defense would lead to a Harlan punt which turned into another Clay County touchdown.

The Tigers jumped to an early 16-0 lead before lightning struck resulting in a weather delay.

Clay County would continue to pour it on and go on to win 46-6.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.