Schools benefit during rainy Pike County Bowl

By Madison Carmouche
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The 38th Pike County Bowl kicked off on Friday with rain, but that did not stop the bowl game.

Baylin Holloway, a Pike County Central student, said, “It feels very amazing. Even though the rain doesn’t feel too good. We’re still going to win though because we’re the best.”

Two games were played at Belfry High School’s Haywood Field on Friday with Pike County Central versus Martin County starting the Pike County Bowl.

Pike County Central High School won the game 9-6.

The second game was Belfry High School versus George Roger Clark High School.

All four teams received $1,000 checks from ARH for being a part of ARH Game of the Week.

“Oh yeah, most definitely we’re excited about the Pike County Bowl and really excited about giving this money to all the schools for education,” said Duanne Thompson, Community Trust Bank Market President, Tug Valley. “And that’s one good thing a lot of people think that this money is for just sports, no it’s going to the schools for education.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

