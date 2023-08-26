Remote Area Medical hosts free medical clinic

By Nic Martindale
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Remote area medical hosted their tenth medical clinic within Pike County at East Ridge High School on Saturday.

Remote Area Medical provides free medical clinic events throughout Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia.

Remote Area Medical Coordinator Brad Hutchins said people look forward to these types of events.

“The patient parking lot opens up at midnight and you will already see a small patient community, and they will sit there and take care of each other with blankets and snacks awaiting the doors to open for care at 9 a.m.,” said Hutchins.

RAM provides dental, vision and medical care to patients at no cost, with no prerequisites required.

“It is totally free of cost and they do not need any qualifying information to receive service and what you will see is after a patient receives care they will come back the next day with other family members who also need care as well,” added Hutchins.

CEO of Atena Better Health of Kentucky Paige Mankovich said some patients have situations preventing them from being able to get the care they need, and this clinic is trying to elevate those issues.

“It might be a barrier regarding transportation or a lack of resources that may not be directed towards healthcare, so it is really awesome to be able to provide this pop up clinic so that whatever barriers there might be we are overcoming those,” said Mankovich.

Organizers explained that just within Pike County, Remote Area Medical has provided more than one and a half million dollars worth of free medical care and served more than five thousand patients.

Remote Area Medical will be set up on Sunday as well with doors opening at 9 a.m at East Ridge High School in Pike County.

