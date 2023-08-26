Pike Central, GRC pick up wins in Friday’s ARH Game of the Week

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Bowl weekend has arrived. On Friday and Saturday, eight teams will face off between the two home sites of Belfry and Pikeville.

At Belfry, Pike Central took on Martin County in the first game.

The Pike Central Hawks got the 9-6 win over the Martin County Cardinals.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

Belfry took the field for game two. The Pirates lost to George Rogers Clark 53-27.

Saturday night’s lineup in Pikeville has Prestonsburg facing off against East Ridge at 6:05 p.m.

Johnson Central vs. Pikeville will round out the Pike County Bowl games at 8:35 p.m. Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legend Gibson
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for Clay County toddler
PARTY PALACE BOWLING LONDON
Bowling, indoor go-karts, laser tag space to open next week
Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.
‘Little House on the Prairie’ actress Hersha Parady dies at 78
Photo Courtesy: Knox County, KY Sheriff's Department Facebook
Two facing charges in connection with theft at Knox County cemetery

Latest News

Hazard Football
Hazard takes down Harlan County at home
The KHSAA approved the final football alignment for the upcoming 20 23 and 20 24 football...
Mountain Football Scoreboard: Week 2
Raceland vs. Letcher Central during second week of high school football
Letcher Central drops first home game of season to Raceland
WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - August 25, 2023