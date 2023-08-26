Pike Central, GRC pick up wins in Friday’s ARH Game of the Week

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Bowl weekend has arrived. On Friday and Saturday, eight teams will face off between the two home sites of Belfry and Pikeville.

At Belfry, Pike Central took on Martin County in the first game.

The Pike Central Hawks got the 9-6 win over the Martin County Cardinals.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

Belfry took the field for game two. The Pirates lost to George Rogers Clark 53-27.

Saturday night’s lineup in Pikeville has Prestonsburg facing off against East Ridge at 6:05 p.m.

Johnson Central vs. Pikeville will round out the Pike County Bowl games at 8:35 p.m. Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.