PCCEK hold annual back-to-school ‘Fun Fest’

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Primary Care Centers of Easter Kentucky (PCCEK) held their annual Fun Fest on Friday in Hazard.

The Fun Fest is a back-to-school celebration for kids. It included free sports physicals, food, inflatables and games.

This year’s theme was Mario Kart and included a special visit from Mario, Luigi and their famous go-karts.

“They came in, they rode in with their trophy, so that was an added bonus. And then everybody else, their theme has do to with the characters that are in Mario Kart and all the kids have just walked in and ran,” said Chas Gayheart, Public Relations Coordinator for PCCEK.

Nearly 500 people registered at the event after just two hours.

