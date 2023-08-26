Mountain Football Scoreboard: Week 2

By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Unlike week one of high school football, week two was full of showers, storms and heat. However, the wild weather did not stop some of our teams from picking up big wins.

You can catch up on local high school scores below and highlights in the video player above.

Phelps 16, Twin Valley 28

North Laurel 19, Whitley County 7

Clinton County 13, Wayne County 41

Breathitt County 26, Perry Central 29

Paintsville 12, Paris 58

Magoffin County 0, Lewis County 6

Raceland 40, Letcher Central 20

Knott Central 22, Jackson County 59

Harlan County 12, Hazard 13

Bell County 60, Boyd County 41

Bath County 8, Betsy Layne 47

Pineville 14, Rockcastle County 56

GRC 53, Belfry 27

Shelby Valley 14, Lawrence County 0

Martin County 6, Pike Central 9

Clay County 46, Harlan 6

Russell County 24, Somerset 28

Morgan County 52, Jenkins 12

