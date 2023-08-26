Mountain Football Scoreboard: Week 2
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Unlike week one of high school football, week two was full of showers, storms and heat. However, the wild weather did not stop some of our teams from picking up big wins.
You can catch up on local high school scores below and highlights in the video player above.
Phelps 16, Twin Valley 28
North Laurel 19, Whitley County 7
Clinton County 13, Wayne County 41
Breathitt County 26, Perry Central 29
Paintsville 12, Paris 58
Magoffin County 0, Lewis County 6
Raceland 40, Letcher Central 20
Knott Central 22, Jackson County 59
Harlan County 12, Hazard 13
Bell County 60, Boyd County 41
Bath County 8, Betsy Layne 47
Pineville 14, Rockcastle County 56
GRC 53, Belfry 27
Shelby Valley 14, Lawrence County 0
Martin County 6, Pike Central 9
Clay County 46, Harlan 6
Russell County 24, Somerset 28
Morgan County 52, Jenkins 12
