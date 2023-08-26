Man charged in connection with deadly New Circle Road hit-and-run claims he wasn’t driving

Marcus Marshall is charged in connection to the death of 27-year-old Joshua Johnson.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run in lexington claims he was not the driver when the crash happened, according to the Lexington-Herald Leader.

Johnson was found dead on the side of the road at Alumni and New Circle roads.

Marshall was in court on Friday.

While he says he was not the driver, detectives testified that a friend had cell phone video showing Marshall driving the car.

His car also had damage and blood on it.

The judge sent the case to a grand jury.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

