Lexington History Museum reopens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After being displaced from the Old Fayette County Courthouse, spending time in storage and temporary spaces - those involved with LexHistory are excited to reopen the Lexington History Museum at its new home.

“And today, after a decade of being closed and without a home, we are very excited to reopen to the public,” said Jim Dickinson, Chairman of LexHistory.

After hours of work, Lex History and the Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation are ecstatic to share the city’s history once again, in hopes of showcasing how the city developed and where we are today.

“History museums specifically help have civic engagement and help folks find themselves within their cities,” said Dr. Amanda Higgins, Executive Director of the Lexington History Museum.

“So being back here in Lexington - a great historic city, that is an amazing community, means that we will be able to further understand who we are, who we could be, and how we can work together to get there.”

While the museum is now open Thursday and Friday from 12-4 PM and Saturday from 10-4, this is just the start for Lex History - with their eyes set on preparing for Lexington’s 250th anniversary in 2025.

“We will work diligently to create in-depth and engaging exhibitions forge new partnerships throughout the city to broaden our regional impact, continue to collect, preserve and tell the stories of the materials in our care and showcase our historical significance to the region, state, and nation,” said Dickinson.

Now community members and tourists alike can celebrate Lexington’s rich history, right in the heart of downtown.

