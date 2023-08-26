Letcher Central drops first home game of season to Raceland

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County Central dropped their home opener against Class A state runner up Raceland Friday night.

A lightening delay disrupted the first half of the game, but it did not stop Raceland from going up 20-0 early. The Cougars would score, however, with just under two minutes to go in quarter two, closing in on the Rams’ lead 20-7 before halftime.

Letcher Central would score two more times in the second half, but despite strong defense early in the third quarter from the Cougars, the Rams would take the road victory 40-20.

