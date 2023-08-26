KYTC: Nighttime bridge repairs on KY 15

CARR FORK LAKE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are warning folks of possible traffic delays while they work on a bridge.

The bridge goes over Carr Fork Lake and is located at mile point 5.6, 1.6 miles East of KY 160, in Knott County .

Traffic will be controlled by onsite flaggers during bridge repairs on August 29 from 2 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drivers should expect longer travel times due to the size of the equipment needed for the bridge repairs.

Officials said they will try to be finished with their operations in time for morning school traffic.

KYTC suggests that drivers pay attention to signage and slow down in construction zones.

